Bribery Scandal: Head Constable Nabbed by ACB

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested head constable Narendra Kumar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Anand Garden.

Kumar, who works at the Anand Garden police outpost, reportedly demanded the bribe from a complainant involved in a fight to mediate a settlement.

The ACB recovered Rs 4,000, previously accepted by Kumar, and registered an FIR under anti-corruption laws. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)