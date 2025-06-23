Bribery Scandal: Head Constable Nabbed by ACB
A head constable named Narendra Kumar was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe. He had demanded this from a complainant following an altercation. The ACB set a trap and arrested Kumar, recovering Rs 4,000 previously given. An FIR is filed against him.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested head constable Narendra Kumar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Anand Garden.
Kumar, who works at the Anand Garden police outpost, reportedly demanded the bribe from a complainant involved in a fight to mediate a settlement.
The ACB recovered Rs 4,000, previously accepted by Kumar, and registered an FIR under anti-corruption laws. Further investigations are ongoing.
