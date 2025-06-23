Left Menu

Assam's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Intensifies

A recent crackdown in Assam has led to the detention of 15 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. With nearly 100 undocumented individuals apprehended over the past month, local authorities are intensifying efforts to curb illegal immigration. The detainees, originating from Bangladesh, fear arrest and seek to return home.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation in Assam's Cachar district, police have detained 15 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, according to an official statement on Monday.

Among those held were ten Bangladeshis, including two children and five women from Hilara in Katigorah; locals intercepted five more individuals in Bishambarpur village, later handing them over to the police.

This is part of a wider, ongoing police crackdown across the state on illegal immigrants, especially those from Bangladesh, aimed at those residing without valid documentation.

