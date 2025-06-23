Interstate Drug Kingpin Arrested in Himachal Pradesh

In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended an interstate drug kingpin, Dhani Ram, in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. Ram, a Chamba local, was on the run for a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Chenani, Udhampur district.

The arrest was based on robust technical, financial, and oral evidence, confirming his role in drug trafficking activities for over a decade. Notably, Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was invoked against him, a first for an NDPS case.

In a related development, another individual, Ashiq Ali, was detained with 6.99 grams of heroin during a routine check in the Marheen area of Kathua district. Further investigations into these cases are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)