Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban Amid Tense Relations with India

Pakistan has prolonged an airspace restriction on Indian aircraft until July 23. This decision follows a ceasefire agreement after escalating tensions due to a severe military skirmish ignited by an attack in Indian Kashmir. Initial restrictions were due to end on June 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:52 IST
In a significant move, Pakistan has announced the extension of an airspace ban on Indian aircraft until July 23. The decision was confirmed by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Monday, coming after a period of heightened tensions between the two neighboring nations.

The airspace ban comes on the heels of a turbulent period that saw a military conflict erupt between Pakistan and India, both nuclear-armed countries. The confrontation was sparked by a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir last April, bringing the two sides to their most intense conflict in nearly 30 years.

Following the clashes, a ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10. However, Pakistan's initial restrictions on Indian aircraft, which were slated to end on June 24, have now been extended as relations remain strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

