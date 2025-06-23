Tensions Rise as Iran Positions Missile Launchers
The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran is reportedly positioning missile launchers for a potential attack on U.S. forces in the Middle East, citing U.S. officials. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm this report.
This development comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S., with both nations exchanging heated remarks in recent weeks. The deployment of missile launchers could signal a shift toward potential military confrontation.
As the geopolitical situation intensifies, U.S. officials are closely monitoring any movements that might suggest impending hostilities. The international community remains on high alert, anticipating further developments in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
