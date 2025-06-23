Tensions Rise as Iran Positions Missile Launchers

Iran is reportedly deploying missile launchers aimed at U.S. forces in the Middle East, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed U.S. officials. This move has not been independently confirmed by Reuters at this time.

This development comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S., with both nations exchanging heated remarks in recent weeks. The deployment of missile launchers could signal a shift toward potential military confrontation.

As the geopolitical situation intensifies, U.S. officials are closely monitoring any movements that might suggest impending hostilities. The international community remains on high alert, anticipating further developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)