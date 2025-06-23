Left Menu

UAE Keeps a Watchful Eye on Regional Crisis

The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring regional developments and assessing the situation. This announcement comes in response to inquiries about the UAE's airspace status after Qatar closed its airspace amid the ongoing regional crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates is keeping a vigilant eye on the unfolding regional developments and is actively assessing the current situation. This statement was confirmed by a government spokesperson on Monday.

The declaration came as a response to a question from Reuters concerning any potential closure of UAE airspace. This inquiry arose after neighboring Qatar announced the shutdown of its airspace due to the regional crisis.

The UAE's continued evaluation of these developments underscores its commitment to maintaining stability amid uncertainties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

