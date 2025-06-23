UAE Keeps a Watchful Eye on Regional Crisis
The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring regional developments and assessing the situation. This announcement comes in response to inquiries about the UAE's airspace status after Qatar closed its airspace amid the ongoing regional crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:34 IST
The United Arab Emirates is keeping a vigilant eye on the unfolding regional developments and is actively assessing the current situation. This statement was confirmed by a government spokesperson on Monday.
The declaration came as a response to a question from Reuters concerning any potential closure of UAE airspace. This inquiry arose after neighboring Qatar announced the shutdown of its airspace due to the regional crisis.
The UAE's continued evaluation of these developments underscores its commitment to maintaining stability amid uncertainties in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Anti-Hindu Stance Amid Activist's Murder Investigation
11 Years of Modi Government: A Golden Era of Transformation
Kharge Accuses Modi Government of Eroding Democracy Over 11 Years
Government-Civil Society Alliance Brings Clean Water to Rural Eastern Cape
11 Years of Change: The Modi Government's Legacy