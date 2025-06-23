UAE Keeps a Watchful Eye on Regional Crisis

The United Arab Emirates is keeping a vigilant eye on the unfolding regional developments and is actively assessing the current situation. This statement was confirmed by a government spokesperson on Monday.

The declaration came as a response to a question from Reuters concerning any potential closure of UAE airspace. This inquiry arose after neighboring Qatar announced the shutdown of its airspace due to the regional crisis.

The UAE's continued evaluation of these developments underscores its commitment to maintaining stability amid uncertainties in the region.

