Mysterious Death Near Bhairavnath Temple: Ascetic Woman Found Dead

An elderly ascetic woman was found dead outside a hut near Bhairavnath temple in Hathras Junction, prompting police to suspect foul play. Authorities suspect her companion, a fellow sadhu, may have murdered her following a dispute.

Police said that the victim, identified as Rekha Devi, was living with Nem Singh in the temple's vicinity. The locals, who discovered her bloodied body, claimed frequent quarrels occurred between the two. Inspector Satyendra Singh Raghav and Circle Officer JN Asthana are leading the investigation.

According to preliminary findings, Rekha Devi was likely struck with a heavy object during a late-night argument. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while police teams are on the lookout for the missing companion, Nem Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)