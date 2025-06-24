Left Menu

Mysterious Death Near Bhairavnath Temple: Ascetic Woman Found Dead

An elderly ascetic woman was discovered dead near a temple in Hathras Junction, with police suspecting her companion of murder. The victim, Rekha Devi, lived with another sadhu, Nem Singh, who is now missing. Investigations suggest a fatal altercation might have occurred between the two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:25 IST
Mysterious Death Near Bhairavnath Temple: Ascetic Woman Found Dead
woman
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly ascetic woman was found dead outside a hut near Bhairavnath temple in Hathras Junction, prompting police to suspect foul play. Authorities suspect her companion, a fellow sadhu, may have murdered her following a dispute.

Police said that the victim, identified as Rekha Devi, was living with Nem Singh in the temple's vicinity. The locals, who discovered her bloodied body, claimed frequent quarrels occurred between the two. Inspector Satyendra Singh Raghav and Circle Officer JN Asthana are leading the investigation.

According to preliminary findings, Rekha Devi was likely struck with a heavy object during a late-night argument. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while police teams are on the lookout for the missing companion, Nem Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025