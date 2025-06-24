Left Menu

Thailand's Coalition Steadfast Amid Border Clash Fallout

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra asserts coalition unity and announces a settled cabinet reshuffle despite the withdrawal of a key partner amid a border dispute with Cambodia. The government is pushing forward a $3.5 billion infrastructure plan to bolster economic growth amidst regional tensions.

24-06-2025
Amidst political strain and regional tensions, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra affirmed the strength of her coalition on Tuesday. This comes after Bhumjaithai, the second-largest coalition party, abandoned support due to a diplomatic rift with Cambodia.

The turmoil unfolded following a leaked audio tape revealing an interaction between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's ex-leader Hun Sen that spurred controversy. In a bid to stabilize the government, new cabinet roles have been determined, pending royal approval.

The border discord has exacerbated with tightened Thai-Cambodia ties, leading Thailand to cease several cross-border exchanges, alleging security threats and illegal activities. Cambodia refutes these claims, further straining relations.

