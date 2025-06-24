Thailand's Coalition Steadfast Amid Border Clash Fallout

Amidst political strain and regional tensions, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra affirmed the strength of her coalition on Tuesday. This comes after Bhumjaithai, the second-largest coalition party, abandoned support due to a diplomatic rift with Cambodia.

The turmoil unfolded following a leaked audio tape revealing an interaction between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's ex-leader Hun Sen that spurred controversy. In a bid to stabilize the government, new cabinet roles have been determined, pending royal approval.

The border discord has exacerbated with tightened Thai-Cambodia ties, leading Thailand to cease several cross-border exchanges, alleging security threats and illegal activities. Cambodia refutes these claims, further straining relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)