UN Condemns Weaponisation of Food in Gaza Aid Effort

The United Nations' human rights office has issued a strong condemnation against the 'weaponisation' of food in Gaza, labeling it a potential war crime. This critique targets a new aid distribution model operated by an Israeli-supported organisation.

Since the start of its operations in late May, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has witnessed over 410 fatalities, resulting from military gunfire or shelling. These figures, provided by Palestinian health authorities and non-governmental organisations, are under review by the UN office, stated spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan in Geneva.

Al-Kheetan highlighted the dire choice faced by Gaza's desperate and hungry civilians—either starve or risk death while attempting to access food. He described the distribution model as 'Israel's militarised humanitarian assistance mechanism,' warning that using food as a tool of war breaches international law. Israel, however, counters the war crime allegations and blames Hamas for jeopardising civilian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)