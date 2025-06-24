Left Menu

UN Condemns Weaponisation of Food in Gaza Aid Effort

The UN human rights office has labelled the use of food as a weapon against civilians in Gaza a war crime. Over 410 people have died trying to access Israeli-backed aid distribution sites. The international community awaits a legal decision on whether Israel's actions constitute a war crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:16 IST
UN Condemns Weaponisation of Food in Gaza Aid Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' human rights office has issued a strong condemnation against the 'weaponisation' of food in Gaza, labeling it a potential war crime. This critique targets a new aid distribution model operated by an Israeli-supported organisation.

Since the start of its operations in late May, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has witnessed over 410 fatalities, resulting from military gunfire or shelling. These figures, provided by Palestinian health authorities and non-governmental organisations, are under review by the UN office, stated spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan in Geneva.

Al-Kheetan highlighted the dire choice faced by Gaza's desperate and hungry civilians—either starve or risk death while attempting to access food. He described the distribution model as 'Israel's militarised humanitarian assistance mechanism,' warning that using food as a tool of war breaches international law. Israel, however, counters the war crime allegations and blames Hamas for jeopardising civilian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025