Left Menu

Funding Crisis Threatens UNRWA's Vital Services

The UN Palestinian refugee agency faces a critical funding shortfall necessitating potential unprecedented service cuts. The agency, led by Philippe Lazzarini, may need to reduce staffing and operations amid dwindling financial support, primarily due to decreased US aid and global geopolitical strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:37 IST
Funding Crisis Threatens UNRWA's Vital Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is facing a severe cash flow crisis that could lead to an unprecedented reduction in services. With a staggering $200 million deficit, UNRWA's chief, Philippe Lazzarini, warned of potential decisions that could drastically impact Palestinian refugees.

Previously the top donor, the United States significantly cut its contributions under the Trump administration. This, combined with worldwide defense spending increases prompted by the ongoing Ukraine conflict, has pressured budgets of other Western governments, further straining UNRWA's funding sources.

The agency narrowly avoided suspending 10,000-15,000 staff due to last-minute donor aid but remains financially uncertain beyond September. While UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeks strategic assessment and protections for refugee rights, Israel halts UNRWA operations, citing Hamas links amid accusations and calls for evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025