Tragic Accident in Mughalsarai: Man Killed by Tractor-Trolley
A 35-year-old man, Rakesh Yadav, died after being struck by a tractor-trolley in Mughalsarai. The tractor lacked a visible registration number, and the driver was handed over to police. Rakesh's family accused the driver of negligence. The police are investigating the incident.
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old man when he was struck by a tractor-trolley in Mughalsarai, police confirmed on Tuesday. Rakesh Yadav, the victim, was hit near the European Colony at around 12.30 pm, according to Ajay Kumar, railway police outpost in-charge.
Standing by the roadside, Yadav was hit and crushed under the wheels of the tractor-trolley returning from unloading bricks. Despite locals rushing him to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The lack of a visible registration number on the tractor was noted by authorities.
The driver was soon apprehended by nearby residents and turned over to law enforcement. In a written complaint, Yadav's family accused the driver of negligence. An investigation is ongoing, with the body sent for post-mortem analysis, police added.
