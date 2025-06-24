Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Mughalsarai: Man Killed by Tractor-Trolley

A 35-year-old man, Rakesh Yadav, died after being struck by a tractor-trolley in Mughalsarai. The tractor lacked a visible registration number, and the driver was handed over to police. Rakesh's family accused the driver of negligence. The police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old man when he was struck by a tractor-trolley in Mughalsarai, police confirmed on Tuesday. Rakesh Yadav, the victim, was hit near the European Colony at around 12.30 pm, according to Ajay Kumar, railway police outpost in-charge.

Standing by the roadside, Yadav was hit and crushed under the wheels of the tractor-trolley returning from unloading bricks. Despite locals rushing him to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The lack of a visible registration number on the tractor was noted by authorities.

The driver was soon apprehended by nearby residents and turned over to law enforcement. In a written complaint, Yadav's family accused the driver of negligence. An investigation is ongoing, with the body sent for post-mortem analysis, police added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

