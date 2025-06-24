Left Menu

Former Mau MLA Abbas Ansari's Appeal in Hate Speech Case Adjourned

Former Mau MLA Abbas Ansari has appealed against his conviction in a hate speech case. The appeal was heard on Tuesday, with the next hearing scheduled for June 26. Ansari was sentenced to two years in prison and fined Rs 11,000 for threatening the Mau administration during an election rally.

The legal battle of former Mau MLA Abbas Ansari continues as his appeal against a hate speech conviction was heard by a court on Tuesday. The next phase of the proceedings is set for June 26.

During the prior hearing, Additional District Government Counsel Rajesh Kumar Pandey requested more time to submit objections on the state's behalf. Consequently, the court agreed to his request and extended the notice to the complainant, Gangaram Bind, alongside Ansari's interim bail originally granted by the CJM.

Ansari's conviction pertains to statements made during a March 2022 public meeting, which allegedly threatened the Mau administration. Following a subsequent FIR, Ansari and his associates faced serious charges, ultimately resulting in his two-year sentence and removal from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He is now appealing that decision.

