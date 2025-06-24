Salon Scandal: Unveiling the Flesh Trade Facade

In a shocking discovery, a raid at a salon in Bejai revealed it was allegedly running a flesh trade operation under the guise of a legitimate business, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The salon, owned by a resident of Udupi, now faces legal consequences, with a case registered at the Urwa Police Station under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. An investigation into the alleged activities is currently underway.

Following the police report's findings, the Mangaluru City Corporation took prompt action by canceling the salon's trade license. Authorities have vowed to continue their crackdown on establishments found to be engaging in unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)