India's Darkest Hour: Reflecting on the 1975 Emergency
The 1975 Emergency in India, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was marked as a substantial violation of democratic principles. Noted legal experts describe it as a serious blemish on the nation’s history, with its impact still resonating today. They emphasize the crucial lessons learned, advocating for constant vigilance to protect democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The 1975 Emergency, imposed by Indira Gandhi, represents a pivotal moment in India's post-independence history. Eminent legal voices describe it as a 'horrible mistake' and the 'darkest period' for liberty.
This 21-month ordeal saw both political and judicial systems bow under authoritarianism, profoundly impacting democratic institutions across the nation.
The lessons of this period still resonate, with experts calling for unwavering vigilance to safeguard democratic principles from similar threats in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Challenges Centre in Supreme Court Over Withheld Education Funds
Supreme Court Safeguards Journalists Reporting on Chambal Sand Mining
Supreme Court Stays Order on Madurai-Tuticorin Toll Collection
Supreme Court Denies Urgent Hearing on Tamil Nadu's Education Fund Plea
Kharge Accuses Modi Government of Eroding Democracy Over 11 Years