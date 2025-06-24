India's Darkest Hour: Reflecting on the 1975 Emergency

The 1975 Emergency, imposed by Indira Gandhi, represents a pivotal moment in India's post-independence history. Eminent legal voices describe it as a 'horrible mistake' and the 'darkest period' for liberty.

This 21-month ordeal saw both political and judicial systems bow under authoritarianism, profoundly impacting democratic institutions across the nation.

The lessons of this period still resonate, with experts calling for unwavering vigilance to safeguard democratic principles from similar threats in the future.

