Diplomatic Chaos: Trump's Tense Mediation Between Israel and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to halt Israeli airstrikes on Iran, enforcing a fragile ceasefire. Despite media reports of ongoing conflict, Trump commanded all planes to 'turn around'. Tensions rose after accusations of ceasefire violations, with Trump mediating between Israeli and Iranian leadership amidst aggressive military exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:36 IST
Diplomatic Chaos: Trump's Tense Mediation Between Israel and Iran
Trump

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly intervened in ongoing Israeli airstrikes against Iran, insisting that all military action cease immediately. This intervention comes despite reports of new attacks, as Trump's mandate aimed to preserve a volatile and short-lived ceasefire.

On Tuesday, both Iranian and Israeli media released conflicting statements about on-the-ground developments. Explosions were heard in Iran's capital—a sign of the aggressive exchanges that had initially triggered Trump's involvement.

Trump, before his departure to a NATO summit, expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing conflict, particularly Israel's provocations. Reports follow that Trump has communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, emphasizing a need for de-escalation. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Ministry defended its stance by pointing to alleged Iranian missile activity, which Iran has since denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

