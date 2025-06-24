Left Menu

Thane Civic Body Suspends Official Over Corruption Charges

Farooque Sheikh, a senior official of the Thane Municipal Corporation, has been suspended following corruption allegations. A Bombay High Court petition accused Sheikh of failing to act against unauthorized constructions in the Diva area. The court ordered a review and inquiry into Sheikh's record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 19:53 IST
In a significant move, the Thane Municipal Corporation has suspended Farooque Sheikh, a senior official, amid corruption allegations, as confirmed on Tuesday.

Sheikh, who was serving as a legal assistant, faced suspension based on orders from the municipal commissioner, according to an official release.

This action followed a Bombay High Court petition that criticized Sheikh, then a Diva area assistant commissioner, for not addressing unauthorized constructions. The high court's June 12 order highlighted suspicious 'blessings of the officials machinery' for such large-scale constructions, prompting an official record review and preliminary inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

