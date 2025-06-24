Karnataka's Legislative Push: Key Bills Await Presidential Nod

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a strategic visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, where he met with President Droupadi Murmu to expedite the approval process for seven pivotal bills passed by his state legislature.

Among these measures is a crucial amendment to the Right to Education Act, aiming to overhaul the framework in Karnataka, and a new tax bill to boost revenue from mineral rights. Furthermore, the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act proposes increased accountability on government expenses.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgency in getting these bills approved, as they address significant sectors such as education, mining, and administrative efficiency. The President's assent is crucial, given that these require central government clearance due to their expansive legislative scope.

