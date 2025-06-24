Left Menu

Murder, Mystery, and the Fugitive: Lokendra Singh Tomar's Involvement in the Raghuvanshi Case

Lokendra Singh Tomar, landlord of a flat in Indore, was detained and placed in transit remand by Meghalaya Police, linked to concealing evidence in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. Despite his denial of involvement, police investigations continue, unraveling an alleged conspiracy involving multiple arrests across Indian states.

Updated: 24-06-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lokendra Singh Tomar, owner of an Indore flat linked to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, was remanded to Meghalaya Police for three days. The arrest follows intense police investigations after the murder victim's body was discovered in Meghalaya.

Found in Gwalior, Tomar was handed to police after developments regarding his supposed role in destroying evidence linked to Raghuvanshi's murder. He has, however, denied all allegations.

A tangled conspiracy unfolds as police unravel connections, including the arrest of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged accomplices who have been implicated in the murder plot. Investigations stretched across multiple states, revealing a web of deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

