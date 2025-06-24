Murder, Mystery, and the Fugitive: Lokendra Singh Tomar's Involvement in the Raghuvanshi Case

Lokendra Singh Tomar, owner of an Indore flat linked to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, was remanded to Meghalaya Police for three days. The arrest follows intense police investigations after the murder victim's body was discovered in Meghalaya.

Found in Gwalior, Tomar was handed to police after developments regarding his supposed role in destroying evidence linked to Raghuvanshi's murder. He has, however, denied all allegations.

A tangled conspiracy unfolds as police unravel connections, including the arrest of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged accomplices who have been implicated in the murder plot. Investigations stretched across multiple states, revealing a web of deceit.

