R D Dhiman Appointed as RERA Chairman in Himachal Pradesh

Retired IAS officer R D Dhiman has been appointed as the Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in Himachal Pradesh. The position had been vacant since the end of Shrikant Baldi's term in December 2024. Former IAS officer Amit Kashyap has also been appointed as a RERA member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:51 IST
In a significant administrative appointment, the Himachal Pradesh government has appointed retired 1988-batch IAS officer R D Dhiman as the new Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). The decision fills the vacancy left by Shrikant Baldi, whose term ended on December 31, 2024.

Dhiman, who has held several prominent positions throughout his career, retired as the chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh at the end of 2022. He was serving as the Chief Information Commissioner before taking on his new role at RERA.

Additionally, former IAS officer Amit Kashyap has been named as a member of the RERA board, further strengthening the leadership team as they aim to enhance the real estate regulatory framework in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

