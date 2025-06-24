Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Officer and Fake Advocate Nabbed
An inspector and a man posing as a lawyer were arrested for accepting a bribe in New Delhi. Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav demanded Rs 30 lakh, while a decoy operation led to the apprehension of both suspects. The duo faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
An inspector and a man impersonating a lawyer were arrested for accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav allegedly sought a Rs 30 lakh bribe to sway an investigation favorably. The complainant accused Yadav of directing the payment to Dharamveer, who falsely presented himself as a legal advocate.
Officials laid a trap on June 23, catching Dharamveer red-handed with the bribe money. Yadav was also apprehended, and charges were filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Both are in custody.
