Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Officer and Fake Advocate Nabbed

An inspector and a man impersonating a lawyer were arrested for accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav allegedly sought a Rs 30 lakh bribe to sway an investigation favorably. The complainant accused Yadav of directing the payment to Dharamveer, who falsely presented himself as a legal advocate.

Officials laid a trap on June 23, catching Dharamveer red-handed with the bribe money. Yadav was also apprehended, and charges were filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Both are in custody.

