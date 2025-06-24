Left Menu

Bastar to Host Central Zonal Council Amid Push for Development

The Chhattisgarh government announced that the next Central Zonal Council session will be held in Bastar, aiming to integrate remote regions into national development. The region, marked by Naxalism, is targeted for transformation by 2026. This move highlights inclusive governance and aims for peace and growth in Bastar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:05 IST
Bastar to Host Central Zonal Council Amid Push for Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government announced that the upcoming session of the Central Zonal Council will be held in the Bastar region. This decision marks a pivotal step in integrating remote and sensitive regions into India's national development narrative.

Bastar, a region consisting of seven districts known for Naxalist activities, is on the Centre's radar for comprehensive development by March 2026. The decision was confirmed during the 25th meeting of the council in Varanasi.

Hosting a high-level forum in Bastar symbolizes the inclusive governance efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The government envisions Bastar as a future model of peace and growth, with the support of the central and state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025