Bastar to Host Central Zonal Council Amid Push for Development

The Chhattisgarh government announced that the upcoming session of the Central Zonal Council will be held in the Bastar region. This decision marks a pivotal step in integrating remote and sensitive regions into India's national development narrative.

Bastar, a region consisting of seven districts known for Naxalist activities, is on the Centre's radar for comprehensive development by March 2026. The decision was confirmed during the 25th meeting of the council in Varanasi.

Hosting a high-level forum in Bastar symbolizes the inclusive governance efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The government envisions Bastar as a future model of peace and growth, with the support of the central and state governments.

