Corruption Allegations in Delhi Health Projects Spark Political Controversy

The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned an investigation into alleged corruption involving former Delhi health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) will conduct the inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following complaints of significant delays and cost overruns in hospital projects.

The complaint cites unexplained delays and cost escalations in several hospital projects, suggesting a potential siphoning of funds. ACB claims to have identified patterns of misconduct, which have resulted in substantial losses to the government exchequer. The AAP has denied all allegations, accusing the BJP of turning routine project delays into a political weapon.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insists that the investigation will uncover misuse of public funds. They attribute election defeats of the ministers to perceived corruption in the health department. The political uproar continues as both parties exchange allegations of malfeasance and misgovernance.

(With inputs from agencies.)