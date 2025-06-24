Violence in Nagpur's Red Light Area: Woman Brutally Attacked
A 30-year-old sex worker in Nagpur was attacked by an acquaintance who stabbed her in the neck. The assailant tried to harm her physically before fleeing. She is currently receiving medical treatment. Police have registered a case and are searching for the attacker.
- Country:
- India
A violent attack has left a sex worker in Maharashtra's Nagpur critically injured, police reports revealed on Tuesday. The attack occurred in the city's Ganga Jamuna red light district on Monday morning.
The attacker, identified as 40-year-old Ravi Tandon from Chhattisgarh, reportedly verbally assaulted and physically abused the victim by kicking her and using sticks before stabbing her in the neck with a sharp weapon. He then fled the scene.
The victim was swiftly taken to a private hospital where she is currently receiving treatment. Authorities at the Lakadganj police station have registered a case based on her complaint and are actively searching for the suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- attack
- sex worker
- red light area
- violence
- Maharashtra
- police
- crime
- Ravi Tandon
- Ganga Jamuna
ALSO READ
Reviving the Green: MP Police Leads a Biodiversity Rejuvenation Project
Major Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh Police Leadership
Two persons killed, two injured after being run over by goods train in Chhattisgarh's Balod district: Police.
Delhi Police Cracks Down: 154 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported
Police Nab Four in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case