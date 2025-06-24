Left Menu

Violence in Nagpur's Red Light Area: Woman Brutally Attacked

A 30-year-old sex worker in Nagpur was attacked by an acquaintance who stabbed her in the neck. The assailant tried to harm her physically before fleeing. She is currently receiving medical treatment. Police have registered a case and are searching for the attacker.

Updated: 24-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:54 IST
A violent attack has left a sex worker in Maharashtra's Nagpur critically injured, police reports revealed on Tuesday. The attack occurred in the city's Ganga Jamuna red light district on Monday morning.

The attacker, identified as 40-year-old Ravi Tandon from Chhattisgarh, reportedly verbally assaulted and physically abused the victim by kicking her and using sticks before stabbing her in the neck with a sharp weapon. He then fled the scene.

The victim was swiftly taken to a private hospital where she is currently receiving treatment. Authorities at the Lakadganj police station have registered a case based on her complaint and are actively searching for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

