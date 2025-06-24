Violence in Nagpur's Red Light Area: Woman Brutally Attacked

A violent attack has left a sex worker in Maharashtra's Nagpur critically injured, police reports revealed on Tuesday. The attack occurred in the city's Ganga Jamuna red light district on Monday morning.

The attacker, identified as 40-year-old Ravi Tandon from Chhattisgarh, reportedly verbally assaulted and physically abused the victim by kicking her and using sticks before stabbing her in the neck with a sharp weapon. He then fled the scene.

The victim was swiftly taken to a private hospital where she is currently receiving treatment. Authorities at the Lakadganj police station have registered a case based on her complaint and are actively searching for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)