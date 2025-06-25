Trump Administration's Legal Clash Over South Sudan Deportations

The Trump administration is engaged in a heated legal conflict with a federal judge and the U.S. Supreme Court over the deportation of migrants to South Sudan. The Department of Justice has accused U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of defying a Supreme Court ruling, which has resurrected the administration's policy of third-country deportations.

Monday's Supreme Court decision overturned an injunction by Boston-based Judge Murphy, which demanded that deported migrants be given a chance to show the potential harm they may face upon arrival in third countries. This ruling marks another legal triumph for Trump's administration in its aggressive bid to expedite deportations. However, the Court's liberal justices dissented against this decision.

Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, Judge Murphy maintained that his prior ruling regarding South Sudanese deportations still stood, citing the dangerous conditions in the country. In contrast, the Justice Department urged the Supreme Court to extend its decision to include Murphy's separate ruling, accusing him of disrupting diplomatic relations and hindering lawful deportation efforts.

