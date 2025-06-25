Suspect in California Fertility Clinic Bombing Dies in Federal Custody
Daniel Park, a suspect in a fatal California fertility clinic bombing, has died in federal custody. Park, accused of aiding the primary suspect, was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles detention center. His death comes before his trial for malicious destruction of property was set to begin.
Daniel Park, suspected in the deadly bombing of a fertility clinic in California, passed away in federal custody, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced on Tuesday.
Park, 32, residing in Washington state, was discovered unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, leading to his pronouncement of death at a local hospital.
Authorities arrested Park post-bombing, with allegations linking him to securing bomb materials for the main suspect, Guy Bartkus. The incident had resulted in one death and multiple injuries. Park's death leaves uncertainties, notably as he awaited an impending trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Daniel Park
- California
- fertility clinic
- bombing
- FBI
- arrest
- Los Angeles
- hospital
- trial
- murder suspect
ALSO READ
Los Angeles in Turmoil Amid Anti-ICE Protests
Trump has authorised the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, US officials say, reports AP.
Military Mobilization Sparks Political Firestorm in Los Angeles
Chaos Erupts in Los Angeles as Federal and State Forces Clash with Protesters
Mystery Unfolds: Arrests Made in Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder Case