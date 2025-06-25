Suspect in California Fertility Clinic Bombing Dies in Federal Custody

Daniel Park, suspected in the deadly bombing of a fertility clinic in California, passed away in federal custody, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced on Tuesday.

Park, 32, residing in Washington state, was discovered unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, leading to his pronouncement of death at a local hospital.

Authorities arrested Park post-bombing, with allegations linking him to securing bomb materials for the main suspect, Guy Bartkus. The incident had resulted in one death and multiple injuries. Park's death leaves uncertainties, notably as he awaited an impending trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)