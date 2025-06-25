Sky Wars: Russia-Thwarts-Ukrainian-Drone-Barrage
Russian air defense systems neutralized dozens of Ukrainian drones across various regions, including more than 40 over Voronezh near the Ukrainian border. Voronezh's governor confirmed there were no injuries. In the Rostov region, drones damaged a sports complex and grain storage. Ukraine is enhancing drone capabilities amid their ongoing conflict.
Dozens of Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defense units across several regions on Tuesday, according to Russian officials. Notably, over 40 drones were shot down in the Voronezh region, which lies along the Ukrainian border.
Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh, assured citizens via Telegram that there were no injuries despite the aerial engagements over urban areas. Meanwhile, in the Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar reported successful defense actions but admitted that drones managed to damage a sports complex in Taganrog and a grain storage facility in Azov.
The Russian defense ministry, through Telegram posts, confirmed that attacks were thwarted over a span of approximately four hours, targeting regions such as Belgorod and areas along the Volga River, temporarily impacting local airport operations. This development comes as Ukraine bolsters its drone capabilities in the prolonged conflict, launching operations like 'Spider's Web' aimed at Russian air bases.
