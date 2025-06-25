NATO's Unwavering Stand on Article 5

In an assertive declaration at a NATO summit held in The Hague, Polish President Andrzej Duda reiterated the alliance's unwavering commitment to its Article 5 defense clause. The provision, fundamental to NATO's mutual defense strategy, remains indisputable, he assured.

President Duda emphasized the clause's clarity, dispelling any speculation over its interpretation. His comments come amid heightened security concerns globally, reinforcing NATO's foundational principle of collective defense.

By confirming that there is no room for debate on Article 5, Duda points to the alliance's solidified stance on mutual protection, signaling unwavering support to member nations in times of aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)