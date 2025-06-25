Pope Leo Urges Diplomacy Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Pope Leo made a fervent appeal to Iran and Israel on Wednesday, urging both nations to eschew vengeance following nearly two weeks of conflict, which now includes U.S. involvement through airstrikes supporting Israel. The airstrikes specifically targeted Iran's uranium-enrichment facilities, escalating tensions in the region.

During his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo emphasized the need to reject the logic of oppression and revenge. He called instead for a committed pursuit of diplomacy, dialogue, and peace as the preferred course of action.

The pontiff's message was clear and timely as global observers fear further escalation. His remarks highlight the critical need for diplomatic efforts to avert further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)