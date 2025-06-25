Pope Leo Urges Diplomacy Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
Pope Leo called for peaceful resolutions and dialogue instead of vengeance, addressing Iran and Israel amid ongoing conflict. The U.S. recently joined the fray by targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. Speaking at St. Peter's Square, the Pope urged rejection of oppression and revenge in favor of diplomacy and peace.
Pope Leo made a fervent appeal to Iran and Israel on Wednesday, urging both nations to eschew vengeance following nearly two weeks of conflict, which now includes U.S. involvement through airstrikes supporting Israel. The airstrikes specifically targeted Iran's uranium-enrichment facilities, escalating tensions in the region.
During his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo emphasized the need to reject the logic of oppression and revenge. He called instead for a committed pursuit of diplomacy, dialogue, and peace as the preferred course of action.
The pontiff's message was clear and timely as global observers fear further escalation. His remarks highlight the critical need for diplomatic efforts to avert further violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Leo
- Iran
- Israel
- war
- airstrikes
- diplomacy
- peace
- dialogue
- oppression
- revenge
ALSO READ
Congress Slams Amit Shah's 'Peace Restored' Claim
BJP MP Dubey Asserts Pakistan's Setbacks on Battlefield and Diplomacy
Congress Criticizes Amit Shah's Claims on Peace and Governance
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemeni Ports
Djiboutian Troops Mark 48 Years of Armed Forces Day Amid Somalia Peace Efforts