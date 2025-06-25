Left Menu

Pope Leo Urges Diplomacy Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Pope Leo called for peaceful resolutions and dialogue instead of vengeance, addressing Iran and Israel amid ongoing conflict. The U.S. recently joined the fray by targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. Speaking at St. Peter's Square, the Pope urged rejection of oppression and revenge in favor of diplomacy and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:00 IST
Pope Leo Urges Diplomacy Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
Pope Leo

Pope Leo made a fervent appeal to Iran and Israel on Wednesday, urging both nations to eschew vengeance following nearly two weeks of conflict, which now includes U.S. involvement through airstrikes supporting Israel. The airstrikes specifically targeted Iran's uranium-enrichment facilities, escalating tensions in the region.

During his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo emphasized the need to reject the logic of oppression and revenge. He called instead for a committed pursuit of diplomacy, dialogue, and peace as the preferred course of action.

The pontiff's message was clear and timely as global observers fear further escalation. His remarks highlight the critical need for diplomatic efforts to avert further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025