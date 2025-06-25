Left Menu

ED Raids Uncover Massive Bank Loan Fraud Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a Rs 989 crore bank loan fraud allegedly perpetrated by the former promoters of Shilpi Cables Technologies Ltd. The ED recently conducted raids in multiple locations as part of this money laundering probe, which links back to a 2021 CBI FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:22 IST
ED Raids Uncover Massive Bank Loan Fraud Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on financial fraud, conducting raids in connection with a Rs 989 crore bank loan scandal involving former promoters of Shilpi Cables Technologies Ltd (SCTL). The Delhi-registered company, now insolvent, is accused of diverting bank funds for unintended purposes.

Recent searches were executed across nine locations in the National Capital Region and in Jalandhar, Punjab. The investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is linked to a 2021 CBI FIR that highlights alleged deception against a bank consortium led by IDBI Bank by SCTL's promoters.

The ED suspects large portions of the loan funds were illicitly transferred overseas through fake transactions. The role of former managing director Manish Goel is being scrutinized. Attempts to obtain comments from the former promoters or their legal representatives were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025