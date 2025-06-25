Drug Bust in Shillong: Heroin Seized, Arrests Made

Authorities in Shillong have made significant progress in their anti-narcotics campaign after arresting three individuals and confiscating heroin worth Rs 25 lakh, police announced on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, Rohit Mattu was apprehended in the Cantonment area on Tuesday with a 10 gm heroin stash reportedly in his possession, triggering further investigations.

Based on Mattu's intel, Raman Raina and Suraj Gill were arrested in Laban, where 150 gm of heroin were seized. Gill, the alleged main supplier, used his hardware store for illegal operations. Another suspect, Rohit Honda, remains at large.

