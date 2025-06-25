Drug Bust in Shillong: Heroin Seized, Arrests Made
Three individuals were arrested in Shillong for possession of heroin valued at Rs 25 lakh. Police nabbed Rohit Mattu after receiving a tip-off. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Raman Raina and Suraj Gill, who provided the drugs. Gill operated a hardware store as a front for his activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Shillong have made significant progress in their anti-narcotics campaign after arresting three individuals and confiscating heroin worth Rs 25 lakh, police announced on Wednesday.
Following a tip-off, Rohit Mattu was apprehended in the Cantonment area on Tuesday with a 10 gm heroin stash reportedly in his possession, triggering further investigations.
Based on Mattu's intel, Raman Raina and Suraj Gill were arrested in Laban, where 150 gm of heroin were seized. Gill, the alleged main supplier, used his hardware store for illegal operations. Another suspect, Rohit Honda, remains at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reviving the Green: MP Police Leads a Biodiversity Rejuvenation Project
Major Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh Police Leadership
Two persons killed, two injured after being run over by goods train in Chhattisgarh's Balod district: Police.
Massive Drug Bust: Operation White Veil Uncovers Rs 55.52 Crore Worth of Narcotics in Manipur
Delhi Police Cracks Down: 154 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported