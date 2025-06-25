Left Menu

Drug Bust in Shillong: Heroin Seized, Arrests Made

Three individuals were arrested in Shillong for possession of heroin valued at Rs 25 lakh. Police nabbed Rohit Mattu after receiving a tip-off. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Raman Raina and Suraj Gill, who provided the drugs. Gill operated a hardware store as a front for his activities.

Updated: 25-06-2025 15:45 IST
Authorities in Shillong have made significant progress in their anti-narcotics campaign after arresting three individuals and confiscating heroin worth Rs 25 lakh, police announced on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, Rohit Mattu was apprehended in the Cantonment area on Tuesday with a 10 gm heroin stash reportedly in his possession, triggering further investigations.

Based on Mattu's intel, Raman Raina and Suraj Gill were arrested in Laban, where 150 gm of heroin were seized. Gill, the alleged main supplier, used his hardware store for illegal operations. Another suspect, Rohit Honda, remains at large.

