Telangana High Court Orders Swift Gram Panchayat Elections

The Telangana High Court has instructed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections for Gram Panchayats and announce results by September 30. The directive follows petitions highlighting delays since the term's expiration on January 31, 2024. Authorities must complete tasks within designated timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has mandated the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct elections for the Gram Panchayats, mandating a deadline of September 30 for declaring the results.

This ruling follows several writ petitions challenging the prolonged inaction by the state government and election authorities. The term for the Gram Panchayats expired on January 31, 2024, yet elections had not been scheduled.

The court's directives are explicit, requiring the SEC to execute elections and announce results within 60 days, while also instructing state and relevant bodies to finalize reservations for seats within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

