Remembering the 'Darkest Period': Reflecting on the 1975 Emergency
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha criticized the 1975 Emergency in India, describing it as a 'murder' of the Constitution. He highlighted the oppressive measures taken during this period and emphasized the importance of strengthening democratic foundations. An exhibition on the Emergency era was also inaugurated by Sinha.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly criticized the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, labeling it a 'murder' of the Constitution and the 'most inhuman act' in India's democratic history. He called for reflection on the period's events to reaffirm democratic values.
Sinha paid tribute to the millions of 'Satyagrahis' who fought to revive democracy and protect constitutional values during the Emergency. His remarks were shared in a post on X during the observation of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.
The LG also inaugurated a special exhibition on the Emergency at the Convention Centre in Jammu, urging attendees to honor the victims and commit to deepening the foundations of democracy for national success.
