Remembering the 'Darkest Period': Reflecting on the 1975 Emergency

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly criticized the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, labeling it a 'murder' of the Constitution and the 'most inhuman act' in India's democratic history. He called for reflection on the period's events to reaffirm democratic values.

Sinha paid tribute to the millions of 'Satyagrahis' who fought to revive democracy and protect constitutional values during the Emergency. His remarks were shared in a post on X during the observation of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

The LG also inaugurated a special exhibition on the Emergency at the Convention Centre in Jammu, urging attendees to honor the victims and commit to deepening the foundations of democracy for national success.

(With inputs from agencies.)