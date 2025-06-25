Bangladesh Tribunal Drama: A Legal Shake-Up in Hasina's Trials
The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal has dismissed state-appointed counsel Aminul Gani Titu for former PM Sheikh Hasina, following controversy over Titu's past comments advocating for her execution. Another lawyer, Amir Hossain, will replace Titu amidst ongoing trials accusing Hasina of mass killings and enforced disappearances during her regime.
The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal caused a stir by removing Aminul Gani Titu, the state-appointed lawyer for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Titu was dismissed amid controversy over his previous demand for her execution.
The tribunal, which was originally focused on prosecuting 1971 Liberation War crimes, is now pursuing charges against Hasina and her former government officials, accusing them of crimes against humanity related to incidents in 2024. Hasina remains in India as many of her political allies face imprisonment or flee.
This trial shake-up comes after Titu admitted his social media post calling for Hasina's execution, published just before her government fell. Amir Hossain now steps in to take over the defense in this high-profile case that has attracted significant media attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
