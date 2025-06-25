Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: Evacuations Amidst Middle East Conflict

India evacuated 296 Indian citizens and four Nepalese from Iran due to ongoing conflict with Israel. Under Operation Sindhu, 3,154 Indians have been brought back. Multiple flights have facilitated the evacuation from Iran, Israel, and surrounding areas amid escalating tensions, including missile exchanges between Iran and Israel.

In a bid to ensure the safety of its citizens amidst escalating conflict in the Middle East, India successfully evacuated 296 Indian citizens and four Nepalese nationals from Iran on Wednesday. This brings the total number of Indians evacuated in the ongoing Operation Sindhu to 3,154, as confirmed by officials.

The diplomatic operation has been coordinated in response to the heightened hostilities between Israel and Iran, which have involved exchanges of missile and drone attacks. The urgency of the evacuations increased following the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites earlier this week.

India's External Affairs Ministry has utilized both military and chartered flights to repatriate its citizens from various locations, including Israel and Iran. This includes the use of C-17 heavy-lift aircraft and charter flights from key transit points such as Yerevan and Ashgabat to facilitate safe returns.

