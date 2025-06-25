Political Storm in Punjab: Majithia's Arrest Sparks Controversy

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on allegations of laundering over Rs 540 crore of 'drug money.' His detention follows a raid at his Amritsar residence by a vigilance team, part of an ongoing investigation into his alleged financial misconduct.

The bureau stated that investigations have revealed significant laundering activities facilitated by Majithia. Assets under his and his wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia's names reportedly grew substantially without any legitimate declared sources of income. This has escalated an existing probe into a 2021 drug case involving Majithia, raising political tensions in Punjab.

Following the raid, Akali leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, criticized the AAP-led government's actions as a 'political vendetta.' Meanwhile, the vigilance team, led by Swarandeep Singh, seized multiple devices and documents linked to Majithia's extensive financial networks. Amidst protests, Majithia maintains that the government cannot suppress his voice.

(With inputs from agencies.)