Shocking Incident Leaves Patna in Disbelief

A disturbing incident has unfolded in Patna's Kotwali area where a minor girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by her peers. The act has sent shockwaves through the community.

The local police, upon receiving information about the crime, swiftly responded and ensured that the victim received immediate medical attention. The officers, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Krishna Murari Prasad, are meticulously piecing together the events of that night.

Authorities detained four minor boys in connection with the crime as part of their rigorous investigation. While the police remain tight-lipped about the victims' and suspects' ages, they are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)