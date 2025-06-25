Left Menu

Shocking Incident Leaves Patna in Disbelief

A minor girl was sexually assaulted by her friends in Patna's Kotwali locality. Four boys have been detained following the incident. Law enforcement is actively investigating, with a case registered against the accused based on information from the victim and her family.

Updated: 25-06-2025 21:31 IST
A disturbing incident has unfolded in Patna's Kotwali area where a minor girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by her peers. The act has sent shockwaves through the community.

The local police, upon receiving information about the crime, swiftly responded and ensured that the victim received immediate medical attention. The officers, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Krishna Murari Prasad, are meticulously piecing together the events of that night.

Authorities detained four minor boys in connection with the crime as part of their rigorous investigation. While the police remain tight-lipped about the victims' and suspects' ages, they are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

