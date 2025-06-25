Unmasking Police Misconduct: Lawyers Challenge Public Shaming in Jammu

In a significant move, a coalition of lawyers has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) concerning alleged public shaming by the police in Jammu. The complaint, spearheaded by Nikhil Padha and backed by ten prominent advocates from various high courts, highlights incidents in Gangyal and Bakshi Nagar where accused individuals faced public humiliation.

The advocates accused police officers of bypassing established legal procedures, opting instead for performances of public punishment. Such actions, they assert, are unconstitutional and infringe on the human rights and dignity of the accused. The complaint addressed to NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian emphasizes the severity of these events.

The complaint follows a viral video showing a suspected thief humiliated in public, prompting an investigation launched by Jammu SSP Joginder Singh. His office has condemned the act as unprofessional, and ordered an inquiry to assess the facts and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)