Political Tensions Rise Amid Berhampur Rape Allegations

A 47-year-old clinic owner in Odisha's Berhampur was apprehended on charges of raping a minor nursing aspirant. The arrest, made by Baidyanathpur police, also led to the detention of two women accused of complicity in the crime.

The opposition BJD has intensified calls for a CBI probe, citing the suspect's alleged ties with BJP officials. BJD's senior general secretary, Snehangini Chhuria, has presented photographic evidence to support claims of the accused's connections with high-level political figures.

Despite these allegations, a BJP spokesperson denied any link between the accused and the party. The case, also potentially involving women and organ trafficking, has been categorized under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, with ongoing investigations by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)