Kenya's Protest Tragedy: A Nation's Struggle for Justice
Sixteen people died during anti-government protests in Kenya, mainly from police actions, a year after similar demonstrations led to parliament's storming. Thousands commemorated last year's deadly events, facing tear gas and water cannons. Reports confirmed multiple casualties, pointing to persistent tensions over excessive force by security agencies.
A devastating protest in Kenya resulted in sixteen fatalities, primarily due to police actions, Amnesty Kenya stated. The demonstrations, marking the anniversary of last year's tax bill protests that killed over 60, saw police using forceful methods to disperse crowds in Nairobi.
Irungu Houghton, Amnesty Kenya head, confirmed the death toll, backed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. Reports indicated over 400 casualties, including demonstrators and officers, highlighting allegations of excessive force, including rubber bullets and live ammunition.
The protest unrest persists over police actions and recent incidents like the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in custody. Six individuals face charges for this, spotlighting ongoing public discontent towards security force conduct.
