Getty Images Alters Strategy in AI Copyright Case Against Stability AI

Getty Images has withdrawn copyright infringement allegations against Stability AI in a notable legal case at Britain's High Court. The decision removes a critical part of Getty's lawsuit concerning Stability's AI image-making tool. This case highlights the challenges in copyright claims linked to AI training processes.

Updated: 26-06-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 02:09 IST
In a pivotal move, Getty Images has retracted a significant copyright infringement allegation from its lawsuit against Stability AI as proceedings reach their climactic stage in Britain's High Court. The Seattle-based company initially targeted Stability AI, owner of the acclaimed AI tool Stable Diffusion, for alleged misuse of copyrighted images.

The legal battle, closely monitored by the creative and technology sectors, underscores the complexities of AI training practices using online assets. Experts note that the intricate nature of proving infringements when AI training occurs offshore posed a considerable legal obstacle for Getty in the United Kingdom.

Despite withdrawing its copyright claim, Getty remains focused on pursuing trademark and secondary infringement allegations. The strategic withdrawal may also shift attention to similar proceedings pending in U.S. courts, signaling an evolving landscape in AI and intellectual property law.

