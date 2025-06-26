Trapped in Trafficking: Inside Cambodia's Billion-Dollar Scam Compounds
Amnesty International accuses Cambodia's government of ignoring cybercrime gangs exploiting human trafficking victims in brutal scam compounds. Despite some interventions, many compounds continue to operate. The issue has generated $12.5 billion annually, involving trafficked children and deceptive practices. The Cambodian government denies allegations, seeking cooperation to combat the problem.
Amnesty International has accused the Cambodian government of turning a blind eye to severe human rights abuses perpetrated by cybercrime gangs. These gangs are said to have trafficked individuals into scam compounds, where harsh conditions prevail.
These compounds exhibit prison-like atmospheres, fortified with high fences and armed guards, where victims are forced into online scams. Amnesty cited a lack of governmental action and regulation that permits this industry to prosper.
The Cambodian administration rejected these accusations, noting recent efforts to dismantle such operations, although Amnesty argues that many activities persist unabated. The scam industry remains lucrative, posing challenges for human rights advocacy and international relations in the region.
