Vietnam's Legal Reforms Spare Real Estate Tycoon from Death Penalty

Vietnam's legal reforms have abolished the death penalty for eight crimes, including embezzlement and taking bribes. This development offers hope for Truong My Lan, a real estate tycoon sentenced to death for involvement in a USD 12.5 billion fraud case, as her sentence may now be reduced to life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a landmark move, Vietnam has abolished the death penalty for eight crimes as part of its legal reforms, potentially saving the life of real estate tycoon Truong My Lan. The reforms, passed by Vietnamese lawmakers, include crimes such as embezzlement, bribery, and drug trafficking.

Lan, who faced execution for her role in Vietnam's largest financial fraud case amounting to USD 12.5 billion, can now look forward to having her death sentence commuted to life imprisonment without parole, according to her lawyer. The reforms will be effective for those not executed by July 1.

The changes are expected to affect other high-profile cases, including ongoing trials like that of Phuc Son Group's chairman. Meanwhile, Vietnam retains the death penalty for ten other serious offenses, including murder and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

