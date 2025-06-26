Vietnam's Legal Reforms Spare Real Estate Tycoon from Death Penalty

In a landmark move, Vietnam has abolished the death penalty for eight crimes as part of its legal reforms, potentially saving the life of real estate tycoon Truong My Lan. The reforms, passed by Vietnamese lawmakers, include crimes such as embezzlement, bribery, and drug trafficking.

Lan, who faced execution for her role in Vietnam's largest financial fraud case amounting to USD 12.5 billion, can now look forward to having her death sentence commuted to life imprisonment without parole, according to her lawyer. The reforms will be effective for those not executed by July 1.

The changes are expected to affect other high-profile cases, including ongoing trials like that of Phuc Son Group's chairman. Meanwhile, Vietnam retains the death penalty for ten other serious offenses, including murder and terrorism.

