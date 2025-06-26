India Rebukes Pakistan Over Children's Rights and Terrorism Allegations

In a strong rebuttal, India dismissed Pakistan's 'unwarranted aspersions' regarding alleged abuses against children and cross-border terrorism. This response was delivered amid the UN Security Council's session on strategies to protect children in conflict zones.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, asserted at the session that Pakistan was deviating from crucial UN discussions to promote a misleading agenda. Harish detailed how Pakistan's narrative attempted to distract from its internal issues, notably those documented in the UN Secretary General's report.

The ambassador reiterated India's stance against terrorism and highlighted the global memory of the Pahalgam attacks to emphasize the need for genuine, non-politicized discussions on children's rights and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)