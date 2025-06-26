Left Menu

Zelenskyy Greenlights Tribunal for Russian War Crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute senior Russian officials for aggression in Ukraine. Established with the Council of Europe, the court seeks justice for acts committed since February 2022. Logistical issues remain, and geopolitical challenges persist.

Zelenskyy Greenlights Tribunal for Russian War Crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given formal approval for the establishment of an international tribunal aimed at prosecuting senior Russian officials for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine.

This tribunal will emerge from a partnership between Ukraine and Europe's foremost human rights entity, the Council of Europe. Zelenskyy marked the occasion with a visit to the Council's headquarters in Strasbourg.

Set to focus on prosecuting Russian leaders for the 'crime of aggression,' the tribunal fills a gap left by existing international courts that lack jurisdiction over this offense. Logistical challenges, including the tribunal's location, remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

