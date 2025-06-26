Zelenskyy Greenlights Tribunal for Russian War Crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given formal approval for the establishment of an international tribunal aimed at prosecuting senior Russian officials for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine.

This tribunal will emerge from a partnership between Ukraine and Europe's foremost human rights entity, the Council of Europe. Zelenskyy marked the occasion with a visit to the Council's headquarters in Strasbourg.

Set to focus on prosecuting Russian leaders for the 'crime of aggression,' the tribunal fills a gap left by existing international courts that lack jurisdiction over this offense. Logistical challenges, including the tribunal's location, remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)