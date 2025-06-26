Zelenskyy Greenlights Tribunal for Russian War Crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute senior Russian officials for aggression in Ukraine. Established with the Council of Europe, the court seeks justice for acts committed since February 2022. Logistical issues remain, and geopolitical challenges persist.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given formal approval for the establishment of an international tribunal aimed at prosecuting senior Russian officials for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine.
This tribunal will emerge from a partnership between Ukraine and Europe's foremost human rights entity, the Council of Europe. Zelenskyy marked the occasion with a visit to the Council's headquarters in Strasbourg.
Set to focus on prosecuting Russian leaders for the 'crime of aggression,' the tribunal fills a gap left by existing international courts that lack jurisdiction over this offense. Logistical challenges, including the tribunal's location, remain unresolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskyy
- tribunal
- Russia
- Ukraine
- court
- crime of aggression
- international
- logistics
- prosecution
- wars
ALSO READ
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Sweeping Tariffs: A Temporary yet Crucial Decision
Court Temporarily Halts Deportation Challenge for Venezuelans
Court Upholds 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Legal Scrutiny
Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Sentence: Former President Cristina Fernández Faces Jail Time
Federal Court Upholds Trump's Controversial 'Liberation Day' Tariffs