Former Chief Justices to Address Simultaneous Polls Bills Scrutiny

In a significant development, former Chief Justices of India, D Y Chandrachud and J S Kehar, are slated to present their perspectives on proposed bills for simultaneous polls before a parliamentary committee, a source disclosed on Thursday.

The Committee on the Constitution and the Union Territories Laws is exploring two critical bills aimed at establishing concurrent elections, including a constitutional amendment. The next pivotal meeting is scheduled for July 11, where the committee will engage with the retired justices.

While the government argues that simultaneous elections would spur development by minimizing interruptions and cutting public expenses, opposition groups denounce the measures as unconstitutional, threatening the nation's federal fabric.

