Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Outcry in Odisha Over Assault Case

The Congress has called for the arrest of the prime accused in the assault of two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district. Allegedly attacked by self-proclaimed 'cow protectors', the victims faced severe abuse. The event has sparked demands for compensation and a thorough investigation by the AICC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:54 IST
Justice Delayed: Outcry in Odisha Over Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has demanded swift action following the assault of two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district, labeling it a significant law enforcement failure. The victims were reportedly tonsured, assaulted, and coerced into degrading acts by an alleged group of 'cow protectors' at Jahada in Kharigumma village.

A fact-finding team from the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, headed by Rama Chandra Kadam, visited the site. They engaged with locals and authorities to understand the incident, which occurred despite the proximity of a police station.

Congress has urged for the arrest of the prime accused, Rajesh Samal, who remains at large. Concurrently, nine individuals have been detained, and demands have been made for Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim. The AICC has launched a further investigation led by senior party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025