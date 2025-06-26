Justice Delayed: Outcry in Odisha Over Assault Case
The Congress has called for the arrest of the prime accused in the assault of two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district. Allegedly attacked by self-proclaimed 'cow protectors', the victims faced severe abuse. The event has sparked demands for compensation and a thorough investigation by the AICC.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has demanded swift action following the assault of two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district, labeling it a significant law enforcement failure. The victims were reportedly tonsured, assaulted, and coerced into degrading acts by an alleged group of 'cow protectors' at Jahada in Kharigumma village.
A fact-finding team from the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, headed by Rama Chandra Kadam, visited the site. They engaged with locals and authorities to understand the incident, which occurred despite the proximity of a police station.
Congress has urged for the arrest of the prime accused, Rajesh Samal, who remains at large. Concurrently, nine individuals have been detained, and demands have been made for Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim. The AICC has launched a further investigation led by senior party figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Thane District Witnesses Gruesome Discovery in Jungle Area
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha: Crisis Intensifies in Jajpur District
Mandatory Drone Registration Enforced in Una District
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
Diarrhoea Outbreak Crisis Hits Odisha's Jajpur District