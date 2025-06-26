Justice Delayed: Outcry in Odisha Over Assault Case

The Congress has demanded swift action following the assault of two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district, labeling it a significant law enforcement failure. The victims were reportedly tonsured, assaulted, and coerced into degrading acts by an alleged group of 'cow protectors' at Jahada in Kharigumma village.

A fact-finding team from the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, headed by Rama Chandra Kadam, visited the site. They engaged with locals and authorities to understand the incident, which occurred despite the proximity of a police station.

Congress has urged for the arrest of the prime accused, Rajesh Samal, who remains at large. Concurrently, nine individuals have been detained, and demands have been made for Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim. The AICC has launched a further investigation led by senior party figures.

