Supreme Court to Review Custody Remand Rejection in Karnataka Murder Case

The Supreme Court will hear a plea from Karnataka Police challenging a high court order rejecting custody remand in a murder case due to lack of grounds for arrest. The apex court has issued a notice for response and set further consideration for July 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:49 IST
The Supreme Court has agreed to review Karnataka Police's plea against a high court order that dismissed an accused's custody remand in connection with a murder case. The order was challenged because the accused was not informed of the grounds of arrest, raising critical legal questions.

A bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh noted the matter warranted further examination and issued a notice in relation to the special leave petition and accompanying application for stay. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, on behalf of the police, underlined the large volume of pending cases that might be influenced by this verdict.

The court emphasized the importance of this decision, particularly as it pertains to the necessity of communicating grounds for arrest to accused individuals promptly, as outlined under section 50 of the Criminal Procedure Code. A reserved verdict on a related plea also underscores the outcome's potential precedent-setting implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

