Defamation Drama: Finance Minister Faces Legal Challenge

AAP leader Somnath Bharti is reported to have a conflict of interest in representing his wife, Lipika Mitra, in a defamation case against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Mitra accused Sitharaman of making defamatory statements to damage Bharti's reputation, and a Delhi court is set to hear the arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:02 IST
  • India

A finance battle unfolds as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faces defamation accusations from Lipika Mitra, wife of AAP leader Somnath Bharti. Sitharaman's legal team argues that Bharti, due to a conflict of interest, cannot represent his wife in the ongoing proceedings.

Mitra's complaint holds Sitharaman accountable for statements allegedly aimed at tarnishing Bharti's reputation ahead of the 2024 general elections. Sitharaman stands accused of spreading defamatory and derogatory remarks in media to politically benefit the BJP's candidate.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Paras Dalal, scheduled the next hearing for July 16, allowing Bharti more time to present his arguments. The decision follows Mitra's claims that Sitharaman's comments were made with political motivations, also withholding crucial reconciliation details about the couple.

