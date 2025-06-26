Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary Denies Iranian Nuclear Movement

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Thursday that he has not seen any intelligence reports indicating Iran has relocated its highly enriched uranium. This statement follows speculation about U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear program. Hegseth emphasized there is no evidence of nuclear material being moved or tampered with.

Updated: 26-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:29 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Denies Iranian Nuclear Movement
On Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed speculation regarding Iran's nuclear program, asserting he was not aware of any intelligence suggesting the movement of highly enriched uranium.

Hegseth responded to queries concerning potential U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, dismissing rumors about attempts by Iran to shield its uranium.

He confirmed that, to his knowledge, there had been no unauthorized movement or irregularities involving Iran's nuclear materials.

