U.S. Defense Secretary Denies Iranian Nuclear Movement

On Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed speculation regarding Iran's nuclear program, asserting he was not aware of any intelligence suggesting the movement of highly enriched uranium.

Hegseth responded to queries concerning potential U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, dismissing rumors about attempts by Iran to shield its uranium.

He confirmed that, to his knowledge, there had been no unauthorized movement or irregularities involving Iran's nuclear materials.

