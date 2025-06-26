Tensions Rise in German-Russian Media Relations

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia announced plans to summon the German ambassador to Moscow. This action aims to confront Germany over alleged harassment and pressure on Russian journalists working within its borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the situation has reached a critical point, prompting Russia to respond to what it perceives as unjust treatment of its media representatives in Germany. The Foreign Ministry aims to communicate its concerns directly to the German ambassador.

The relations between Germany and Russia have been strained by various geopolitical challenges, and these accusations further escalate tensions, highlighting ongoing international media freedom issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)