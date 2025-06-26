Left Menu

Tensions Rise in German-Russian Media Relations

Russia plans to summon the German ambassador to express their concerns over what they perceive as harassment of Russian journalists in Germany. This move follows allegations from the Russian Foreign Ministry about pressures on their media representatives in the country.

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia announced plans to summon the German ambassador to Moscow. This action aims to confront Germany over alleged harassment and pressure on Russian journalists working within its borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the situation has reached a critical point, prompting Russia to respond to what it perceives as unjust treatment of its media representatives in Germany. The Foreign Ministry aims to communicate its concerns directly to the German ambassador.

The relations between Germany and Russia have been strained by various geopolitical challenges, and these accusations further escalate tensions, highlighting ongoing international media freedom issues.

